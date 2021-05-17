Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price to $296.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $228.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after purchasing an additional 232,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in NICE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

