Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price to $296.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $228.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $288.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after purchasing an additional 232,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in NICE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
