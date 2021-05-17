Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) to Buy

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $$5.65 during trading hours on Monday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Stock Target Advisor

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit