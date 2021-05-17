Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.95

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 98549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Citigroup by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,785,000 after buying an additional 368,415 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.