Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.79-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $29.27. 27,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,893. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

