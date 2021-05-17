Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.79-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.
Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $29.27. 27,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,893. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.
