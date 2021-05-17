Clever DeFi Tops One Day Volume of $19,801.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $19,801.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00005548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.88 or 0.00453508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00227765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.63 or 0.01280937 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042270 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 715,620 coins and its circulating supply is 711,831 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

