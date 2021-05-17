Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.06.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CCEP traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. 5,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,175. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

