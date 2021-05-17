Coco Enterprises LLC Acquires 3,128 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,270,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

