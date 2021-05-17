Coco Enterprises LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Coco Enterprises LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 53,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

