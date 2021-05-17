Coco Enterprises LLC Purchases 9,317 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.0% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.54. 8,882,691 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.