Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.71.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

