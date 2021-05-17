CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $338.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00084927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.80 or 0.01237617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00114945 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

