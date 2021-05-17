Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe Sells 40,400 Shares

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$40,521.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,310,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

Shares of TSE:GCL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. Colabor Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$1.24. The company has a market cap of C$95.84 million and a P/E ratio of -71.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.60 million. Analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.1287129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

