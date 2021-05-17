Colliers Securities Weighs in on Apyx Medical Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APYX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $334.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 175,242 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 112,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

