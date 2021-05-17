Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Increased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.68 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

