Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Chemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

