Comerica Bank Has $2.88 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,451,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 365,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 192,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HOPE stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

