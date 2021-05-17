Comerica Bank Sells 2,228 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

NYSE CTB opened at $59.72 on Monday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.