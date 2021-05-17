Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

