Commerce Bank Acquires 16,857 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.70% of Euronet Worldwide worth $51,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

