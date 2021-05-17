Commerce Bank Acquires 360 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $43,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.34 and a twelve month high of $203.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

