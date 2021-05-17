Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $67,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

CCI stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.13. 6,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,084. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.99.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.