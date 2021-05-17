Commerce Bank Buys 4,339 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.15. 723,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,034,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

