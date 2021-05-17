Commerce Bank Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $140,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.00. 151,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.97 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

