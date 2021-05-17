Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $83,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,257,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.68. 6,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,968. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $187.81 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

