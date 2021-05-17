Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $108,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,916. The company has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $471.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

