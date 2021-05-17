Commerce Bank Trims Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,859 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned about 0.84% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $96,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 47,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

