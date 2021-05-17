Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 35,054 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

NYSE TSM opened at $112.46 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

