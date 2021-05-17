Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,006 shares of company stock worth $153,435,287. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $307.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

