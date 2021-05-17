Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.83 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $172.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.31 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $161.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

