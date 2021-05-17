Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $258.83 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $258,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

