Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 50,728 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.