Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 624 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.17. 73,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

