Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

CSCO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.14. 153,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,709,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

