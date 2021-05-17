Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 103 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

Shares of BA traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.53. The company had a trading volume of 134,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,215,275. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.