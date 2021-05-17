Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 3,577 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Shares of VLO traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,652. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,706.10, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

