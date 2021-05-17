Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $252.52. 6,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

