Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $252.52. 6,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit