Comparing Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuance Communications and ImageWare Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 1 3 4 0 2.38 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuance Communications currently has a consensus target price of $52.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Nuance Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuance Communications and ImageWare Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 10.17 $21.40 million $0.47 111.83 ImageWare Systems $3.51 million 5.63 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications 1.89% 11.24% 3.56% ImageWare Systems -188.93% N/A -112.10%

Volatility & Risk

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats ImageWare Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. Its Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. Its solutions include Dragon Medical One, cloud-based speech solution; computer-assisted physician documentation; diagnostic imaging solutions; Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, a voice-enabled solution; and clinical documentation improvement and coding. The company's Enterprise segment primarily engages in using speech, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence to provide automated customer solutions and services for voice, mobile, Web, and messaging channels. Its solutions include intelligent engagement solutions; Conversational AI; Engagement AI; and Security AI. Its Other segment provides voicemail transcription services. The company serves organizations across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail. Nuance Communications, Inc. markets and sells its solutions and technologies directly through sales force, as well as through a network of resellers, including system integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, distributors, hardware vendors, telecommunications carriers, and e-commerce Websites worldwide. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides ImageWare Authenticate, a biometric multi-factor authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality. In addition, it offers IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative platform that enables users to digitally capture, store, search, and retrieve images and demographic data; and BioIntellic, a facial matching and anti-spoofing product. It serves law enforcement and non-governmental sectors, including commercial, consumer, and healthcare applications. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

