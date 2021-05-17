Compass Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $94.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.95. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

