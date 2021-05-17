Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post $140.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $141.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $616.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $617.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.