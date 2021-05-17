Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 11,889 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $122,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

V stock opened at $226.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.26. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit