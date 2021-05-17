Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 13,297 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.15% of Zoetis worth $113,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $78,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $172.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.31 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

