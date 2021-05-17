Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $140.64 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,736 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $140,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $246.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

