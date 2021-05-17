Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $87.70 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $87,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

NBIX stock opened at $94.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

