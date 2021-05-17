Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,718 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,226 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $105,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.93. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -362.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

