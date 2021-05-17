Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.33% of ANSYS worth $97,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $326.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $247.53 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.38.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

