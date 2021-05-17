ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $73.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NYSE COP traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 256,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $22,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $67,778,000 after buying an additional 324,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

