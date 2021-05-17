Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

