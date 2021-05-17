Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 9,584 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Pinterest makes up about 0.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 861,429 shares of company stock valued at $65,868,810.

PINS stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.