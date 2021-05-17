Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STZ. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $155.90 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.