Contentos (COS) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $66.23 million and $7.65 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00086237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $551.75 or 0.01263105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00116050 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,991,196,050 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.